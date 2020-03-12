FORT MYERS, Fla. — Major League Baseball is expected to announce its plans for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday afternoon. The expectation, according to officials from several teams, is that they will include suspending play in spring training.

Teams across the game are pulling their professional and amateur scouts off the road or restricting their air travel.

The Red Sox had a scheduled day off on Thursday, their only one of spring training. To stay on schedule, five pitchers reported to JetBlue Park to participate in an intrasquad game. Nate Eovaldi and Brandon Workman were part of that group.