Eovaldi went five innings, tossing roughly 75 pitches. He gave up a two-run homer to prospect Connor Wong on a hanging slider that Wong parked over the wall in left field. Other than that, Eovaldi was effective.

It featured Nate Eovaldi against a bunch of minor leaguers on Thursday, pumping out his typical power velocity. Can you imagine trying to hit that at 10 a.m. with the sun shining directly in your eyes? Good luck.

“I feel really good,” Eovaldi said. “Ball felt like it was coming out really well. Splitter felt good, curveball was good. I feel healthy and that’s the biggest part."

Before Thursday’s simulated game, Eovaldi hadn’t allowed a run all spring, striking out 12 in eight innings. His progression, of course, was interrupted once Major League Baseball announced Thursday afternoon it had canceled spring training because of the Covid-19 outbreak. MLB also postponed the start of the regular season.

If there is a pitcher in the Red Sox rotation who probably needs to be built up a bit more, it’sEovaldi. He hasn’t pitched more than 150 innings since 2015. He tossed just 67⅔ innings last year, and 110 innings the year prior. But in the absence of starting pitching, keeping Eovaldi’s 100-mile-per-hour arm healthy is paramount.

“We’d have to find a way to stay on top of everything,” Eovaldi said when asked what the cancellation of spring training would mean for him. “I feel really good where we are at right now. I don’t know how we would do it. We’ve never had to deal with anything like this before.”

The Sox’ rotation is paper-thin, and Eovaldi is one of the headliners. He hasn’t made 30-plus starts since 2014, and hopes to do that this season.

“That’s been my goal every year,” he said. “I feel like this year, being able to communicate more with trainers and not feel like I have to grind through things. I’m sure there will be a time in the season where I will have to grind through something, but it’s also being open and communicating with them, letting them know what the issues are.”

Pillar adjusting

Kevin Pillar is getting adjusted to right field, with Jackie Bradley Jr. in center. Pillar still wants balls that are hit between them, which results in one of them being called off.

In his heyday with the Blue Jays, Pillar would be the one to take charge out there. But the center fielder traditionally has command of the outfield, and Pillar has had to pump the brakes a little, even on the balls he knows he can snag.

A place Pillar doesn’t have to defer is in the batter’s box. Pillar hit .355 this spring in 31 at-bats. His 11 hits included four doubles. He got to Fort Myers early and met with hitting coach Tim Hyers and others on the staff. Pillar said it paid dividends.

“We started in the classroom and talked about my offseason and what I was trying to accomplish,” he said. “We looked at parts of the plate I handled well, certain parts of the plate I didn’t handle well.”

Players are often guarded. Releasing their perceived weaknesses to the public,hitters feel, could work against them if an opponent sees it. But Pillar did say that his focus this spring was to stay up the middle, something he got way from last year when he hit .259 for the Jays and Giants.

“With that approach, it gives me a lot more room for error to hit the balls down the line,” Pillar said. “I think, historically, I’ve kind of been a little bit more of a pull hitter, and when I have gotten pitches over the plate to handle and hit them with the swing I had, a lot of my stuff was getting caught or run down.”

Working day

Brandon Workman threw an inning in the simulated game and Bobby Dalbec touched him for a two-run shot to right-center … Darwinzon Hernandez got at least an inning of work in, too … The Sox announced that spring training season ticket-holders will be issued a credit on their account for all games that went unplayed at JetBlue Park. Those who purchased individual spring tickets directly from the Red Sox via phone or online at RedSox.com will be issued a refund … Effectively immediately, all Fenway Park and JetBlue Park tours and other events are suspended until further notice.

