While the Warriors followed a city of San Francisco ordinance banning gathering of more than 1,000 people, the other 29 NBA clubs are scrambling to determine a thoughtful and realistic plan to move forward as the virus begins spreading throughout the United States.

MILWAUKEE – There is a high level of uncertainty around NBA circles about what the league plans to do or should do about the coronavirus crisis. The Golden State Warriors made a definitive statement about preventing the potential spread of the virus by announcing Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets will be played with no fans in attendance.

The Celtics-Bucks game on Thursday evening at Fiserv Forum is still on and expected to allow fans to attend. But then again, that’s for now. The Board of Governors met late Wednesday afternoon and reportedly are leaning toward playing games in empty arenas instead of temporarily suspending the schedule. An announcement from the league is expected Thursday

And what was once considered a long shot of playing games with no fans in attendance for all 30 teams is now a likely possibility and players are left to ponder playing in an atmosphere they haven’t experience dperhaps since middle school.

“We’ve just got to get ready for the game, obviously,” Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “It’s the NBA and we’re paid to play games. Not having fans will be tough because every loves to play basketball, they play for the fans. They play for the energy, the atmosphere. But I think about our health and safety, not only us but the fans.

“I know the NBA is going to do a great job coming up with a solution.”

And the league may be forced to make the undesired move of playing games without fans or canceling games depending on the information it received. As this issue was transpiring Wednesday, NCAA president Mark Emmert made the unprecedented move not allowing fans in for the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments. The tournament begins March 17 in Dayton, Ohio and then expands to 16 sites beginning Thursday.

The NBA has to determine the potential financial repercussions of canceling or postponing games vs. threats to public safety. It’s not an easy deliberation because there remains a lack of information.

The NBA had planned to go through with its six-game slate Wednesday night with fans on hand but roughly two hours after the call among owners ended, the Utah at Oklahoma City game scheduled was called off. Players were on the floor for warmups and tip-off was moments away when they were told to return to their locker rooms. About 30 minutes later, fans were told the game was postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Celtics have yet to make an announcement on Friday’s home game against the Washington Wizards but they arrived in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning with the purpose of playing a road game in one of the toughest places to play in the NBA.

But now both sides are in a waiting pattern. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who has missed the past four games with a strained hamstring and is listed as doubtful for Thursday, addressed the virus issue to his 323,000-plus Twitter followers.

“Everyone can play a role in slowing down the spread of this Virus,” he wrote. “It may not be about you but there are people who are at risk, elderly and people fighting off other infections, etc. please stay home if you can.

“Please do not dismiss this! Our hospitals and health care can only hold so much it’s NOT ABOUT YOU please take the proper precautions #SLOWTHE SPREAD.”

Meanwhile as time progressed, NCAA conferences were making decisions on the fate of their tournaments, with the Big Ten announcing it would allow no fans at its Indianapolis session. Other conferences announced they would make a decision in coming days.

Postponing or putting the season on hiatus could cause a myriad of scheduling issues for the NBA. The league has to consider its playoff schedule, set to begin April 18. If it decides to push that back two weeks, the NBA Finals, free agency, and summer league would also have to be moved, something the league wants to avoid with the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to begin July 24.

The most likely scenario is games without fans, which could keep the integrity of the schedule as the NBA hopes the spread of the virus subsides. There is no simple decision because of the health concern, the tightness of the schedule, and the uncertainty as to whether this serious enough to cancel games.

The players and coaches are in a holding pattern, watching on television as their college brethren are playing games in front of crowds — for now. The NBA appears closer to continuing its schedule without fans for at least the next couple of weeks and the hoping the situation improves.

But a decision is expected to be made by Thursday and while none of the choices will draw 100 percent consensus from players and coaches, everyone is just going to have to except the consequences and the potential bizarre environment it causes.

Gary Washburn