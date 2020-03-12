“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena,” the statement said.

Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test.

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Advertisement

According to reports, both the Jazz and Thunder were still quarantined in the arena following the announcement. Gobert and the Jazz were in Boston last week for a game against the Celtics.

It was a strange scene Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. According to reports, the starting lineups were announced, and it looked like the game was ready to begin. But after a conference among the officials, the teams were sent back their respective locker rooms and the officials left the floor.

Fans react after it is announced that Wednesday's game had been postponed. Kyle Phillips/Associated Press

While fans were curious about what was going on, the Thunder mascot and dance team tried to keep the fans distracted from the delay. But 35 minutes after the scheduled start, the announcement came that the game would be called off.

Advertisement

The Jazz issued the following statement late Wednesday evening:

"This morning a player on the Utah Jazz tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. The individual’s symptoms diminished over the course of today, however, in a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19.

"A preliminary positive result came back right before the tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game. Subsequently, the decision was correctly made by the NBA to postpone the game. When it was determined that the individual would be tested, we immediately informed the league office. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions.

“We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine how to best move forward as we gather more information. The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City. In coordinator with the NBA and state officials, we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.