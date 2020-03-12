Nebraska did not make any players or coaches available to the media after the game. Messages were left seeking comment from the school.

Hoiberg was in visible discomfort on the Cornhuskers' bench. Doc Sadler took over after Hoiberg left the floor near the end of the loss.

The Big Ten is closing the rest of the tournament to fans over fears of exposure to the coronavirus.

After the game, Nebraska officials issued a statement saying Hoiberg had become ill as the game progressed and left the bench area late in the second half for precautionary reasons. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he was diagnosed with Influenza A (common cold) and discharged. He returned to the team hotel.

The 11th-seeded Hoosiers (20-12) will play sixth-seeded Penn State (21-10) in the second round Thursday night. Indiana split its two meetings with the Nittany Lions.

“I would say it would be a heck of an environment in here, but it's going to be more like a closed scrimmage, which is unfortunate," Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “We'll be ready to go. Penn State has had a heck of a season and heck of a team so we got a heck of a challenge.”

Miller chose to send his players back to the hotel instead of to interview room after hearing the news about the NBA suspending its season over concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

“I think, once you start getting the news that we got after the game, I think right now for our players, it's let's get cleaned up, let's get out of here, and let's get back to the hotel where we can keep our group kind of tight and move forward with tomorrow,” he said. “They're not going to have a whole lot of answers about what's going on anyway.”

Indiana got pushed a bit by Nebraska, but the Hoosiers' depth was too much for the Cornhuskers.

“They made their runs during the (second) half, got us a little bit stationary at times, but I thought overall our guys responded and were able to finish the game in a big way,” Miller said. “And I'm proud of our depth. I thought we had a lot of guys. We were committed to playing a lot of guys tonight, and we had a lot of guys play valuable minutes and get some things done.”

Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis had a double double of 11 points and career-high 17 rebounds. Armaan Franklin led the Hoosiers with 13 points. Justin Smith and Devonte Green each scored 12 and Al Durham added 11.

Kevin Cross led Nebraska (7-25) with 23 points. Haanif Cheatham had 17, and Jervay Green finished with 15.