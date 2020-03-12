Also Thursday, after the Clemson Pro Day began, the Redskins and Buccaneers decided to pull their coaches and scouts from the road as a precaution.

A league source said New England had multiple staffers at Clemson’s Pro Day Thursday. Most NFL teams had a presence at the event, even as responses and travel restrictions around the league are shifting rapidly.

As the NFL mulled a response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Patriots were still out on the scouting trail Thursday morning.

“Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19 we have informed all of our scouts and coaches that they must return to their home bases and travel will be suspended until further notice,” Washington owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. “The health and safety of our staff and players is our number one priority and we feel that these are the necessary precautions given the current circumstances.”

No one in the NFL community is known to have tested positive for coronavirus, but this portion of the league calendar, with hordes of team personnel traveling from pro day to pro day, prospects holding private workouts, and agents jumping from one end of the country to another to see clients and prepare for free agency, involves ilots of travel.

“As an agent, it’s my strong recommendation that my players don’t travel for any team visits," said longtime agent Mike McCartney. “With 12 or more games played, an all-star game and combine for most, teams have enough information to make an informed draft decision.”

According to ESPN, multiple teams are discussing shutting down training facilities. An event at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, scheduled for March 21-22 was indefinitely postponed.

The NFL owners’ meetings are still scheduled for later this month in South Florida, and the draft in Las Vegas is still set for April 23-25, but there is heavy skepticism around the league that these events will be able to go on as planned.

