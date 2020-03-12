The NHL said late Wednesday that it plans to provide an update on its response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.
An NHL statement read: “The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow.”
Games in San Jose, Calif., and Columbus, Ohio, have already been reduced to essential staff only with no spectators.
The NHL Players’ Association said it was working with the league on a course of action.
“We are in continuous contact with the NHL regarding the coronavirus and the recent announcement by the NBA,” and NHLPA statement said. “These discussions will continue tomorrow morning, and we will consult with players before commenting further.”
The Bruins are scheduled to play Friday in Buffalo and Saturday at home vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ten NHL games are scheduled on Thursday.
