The NHL said late Wednesday that it plans to provide an update on its response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

An NHL statement read: “The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow.”

Games in San Jose, Calif., and Columbus, Ohio, have already been reduced to essential staff only with no spectators.