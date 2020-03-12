It was a positive test in the NBA, confirming on Wednesday that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had contracted the virus, that the NHL cited among the key factors it weighed before placing what it termed a “pause” on its season early in the afternoon.

Realistically, the league was left with no choice, following the NBA’s abrupt decision Wednesday night to halt its season amid the spread of the virus.

Common sense and logic, elements of hockey sometimes lacking on the ice or the final scoresheet, prevailed on Thursday when the National Hockey League suspended its season in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The two leagues, fierce competitors for television ratings, attendance, and disposable consumer dollars, ultimately found themselves partnered in a fight with biology, germs, and growing, if not runaway, public anxiety.

"Given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms, and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point,” a league news release stated, “it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”

Some US cities with teams in the respective leagues, including San Jose and Columbus in the NHL, began imposing severe restrictions on crowd size earlier in the week, forcing teams to face the prospect of staging “ghost” games, with cavernous arenas rendered empty.

What is the sound of not even one hand clapping? Both leagues were on the verge of learning the answer, amid the even harsher prospect of having to dole out refunds of potentially millions of dollars in ticket revenue.

Both leagues have long been known for their loyal, even rabid fan following, but even the most faithful want their money back when they’re turned away at the turnstyles — no matter if they’re told to stay away for their own health and wellness.

Just days ago, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James openly scoffed at the idea of playing in an empty building, saying he had no wish to be part of such a crazy idea.

“I ain’t playing,” he said.

In a world grappling to get its head and best health practices around a sometimes deadly virus, King James was granted his wish: games over, at least for now.

What happens to each league’s respective seasons from here remains in question, both the NBA and NHL essentially left to sit like anxious patients in a hospital waiting room.

Significantly, neither of the two leagues stamped “cancelled” across what’s left of their regular seasons or, if they ultimately get there, the playoffs. By couching the terminology, they bought some time in hopes the virus gets shooed away relatively quickly and they’re able to reassemble an acceptable, practical business model currently left shattered.

“Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent,” the NHL stated in its release, “so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.”

If the virus lingers, public health remains in jeopardy, and the death toll sours, both leagues could be forced to render their seasons kaput.

In such a drastic scenario, league officials then could opt not to designate a 2020 champion, or determine one based on current regular-season records.

The Bruins on Thursday morning ranked No. 1 in the NHL’s overall standings with a record of 44-14-12. They became the first team in the league to collect 100 points this season with their 2-0 win Tuesday night in Philadelphia. The Black and Gold last won the Stanley Cup, their sixth in team history, in 2011.

The Bruins gathered at their Brighton practice facility briefly on Thursday, ahead of a scheduled late-morning workout, but never took the ice once apprised of an initial league mandate for teams not to conduct practices.

The practice never happened. The afternoon charter flight to Buffalo, where the Bruins were to play Friday night, was scrubbed. Players were soon spotted wheeling their vehicles out of the garage. Return date unknown.

In the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks hold the top spot at 53-12. The Bucks, led by center Lew Alcindor, won their only NBA title in 1971, and lost to the Celtics in the final three years later, the only other time they’ve reached the championship series.

The Stanley Cup, a trophy first awarded to amateur teams in 1893, only twice has not been given out over the last 126 years.

In 1919, nearly a decade before the Cup became exclusively a NHL trophy, an outbreak of the deadly Spanish Flu caused the championship final between the Montreal Canadiens (NHL) and the Seattle Metropolitans (Pacific Coast Hockey Association) to be scrapped after five games. Each club won two games and one ended in a 0-0 deadlock.

The clinching Game 6 of the 1919 series was just hours from being played on April 1 when the series was called off, in large part because too many of the players, some hospitalized, were too sick with the flu. One of them, Joe Hall, a 37-year-old Canadiens defenseman, died four days later. The Cup remained in the hands of the Toronto Arenas, winners in the 1918 Cup Final vs. the Vancouver Millionaires.

The Stanley Cup also was not awarded in the spring of 2005, the consequence of the NHL’s 2004-05 season being called off after the league and its players could not agree on a new collectively bargained contract. It was that infamous lockout and subsequent scrapped season that led to a new CBA, one based on a salary cap, being implemented for the start of the 2005-06 season.

Other than those two incidents, the Stanley Cup has been awarded every year across three centuries, spanning such deadly conflicts as the Spanish-American War, two World Wars, and wars in Korea, Vietnam, and elsewhere.

The annual awarding of the NBA championship, first won by the Philadelphia Warriors in 1947, and most recently by the Toronto Raptors, never has been interrupted. It has changed names. Originally named the Walter Brown Trophy, after the Hopkinton-born founder of the Celtics, in 1984 it became the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy.

In the end, both the NBA and NHL could be forced to refund ticket money, depending on whether any regular-season games are salvaged.

The Bruins have 12 games remaining on their 82-game schedule, six of those on Causeway Street. The first to be placed in abeyance will be Saturday’s visit by the Maple Leafs.

The Celtics, co-tenants at the Garden, have 18 games now listed as PPD, nine of them slated for Boston.

For now, all is on hold. The rubber, be it inflated or vulcanized, has taken an unfortunate bounce.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.