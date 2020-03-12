Jason McCourty will remain in New England after the Patriots officially picked up the team option in the cornerback’s contract, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The 33-year-old will carry a cap charge of $5.5 million this season.

McCourty, who was traded to the Patriots from Cleveland before the 2018 season, is recovering from offseason surgery after being ruled inactive for five of the last seven games of 2019. He had one interception and six passes defended prior to his groin injury.

He appeared to be excited about the news in a tweet Thursday morning.