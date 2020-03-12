Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras has qualified for a sizable bump in salary.

The NFL has a performance-based pay system that comes from an annual pool of money created to reward players who garner more playing time relative to their salaries. Karras, who has played four years with the Patriots, stepped in and started a career-high 15 games last season when center David Andrews was lost for the year with blood clots.

As a result, Karras qualified for $635,947, the second-biggest overall payout in the program. He landed $393,363 via the traditional performance-based pay pool, and an additional $242,584 from a veteran performance pool.