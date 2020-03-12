Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras has qualified for a sizable bump in salary.
The NFL has a performance-based pay system that comes from an annual pool of money created to reward players who garner more playing time relative to their salaries. Karras, who has played four years with the Patriots, stepped in and started a career-high 15 games last season when center David Andrews was lost for the year with blood clots.
As a result, Karras qualified for $635,947, the second-biggest overall payout in the program. He landed $393,363 via the traditional performance-based pay pool, and an additional $242,584 from a veteran performance pool.
Advertisement
Karras, 26, is set to hit free agency next week.
The former sixth-round pick out of Illinois wasn’t the only New England player to cash in under the program. Cornerback J.C. Jackson landed a total of $559,036 (ninth-most), while offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse garnered a $476,850 payday (22nd-most).
Overall, undrafted rookie cornerback Charvarius Ward (Kansas City) led the traditional performance-based pay program with a payout of $428,335.
Since 2002, NFL players have collectively received $1.8 billion cumulatively via the performance-based pay program.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.