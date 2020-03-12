BREAKDOWN : A strong-enough outing from Eduardo Rodriguez — 10 strikeouts in four innings — set the pace as the Red Sox went to 2-0-1 this spring against Chaim Bloom’s old team and arguably their toughest AL East rival … Xander Bogaerts collected his first hit of the Grapefruit League, an opposite-field single in the third. He’s 1 for 13 this spring. … Jonathan Lucroy and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had two hits, while Ryan Brasier and Heath Hembree each threw a hitless, walkless inning … For a change, Bradley played right field, with Kevin Pillar in center.

PLAYER OF THE DAY: It took too many pitches, 80, for only four innings but 10 strikeouts in any start equates to a strong outing and that’s what Rodriguez had. “I was supposed to go five, I went four, threw 80 pitches — I felt it was a good process getting ready for the next outing,” said Rodriguez.

NEXT GAME: The Sox have the day off on Thursday. On Friday, the Rays play a 1:05 p.m. game at JetBlue Park. The game will be broadcast on WEEI 850. Martin Perez is the scheduled starter for the Sox.





