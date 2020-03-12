The NBA suspended its season indefinitely due to concerns surrounding coronavirus, setting off a slew of reactions from current and former players who were shocked by the news.
The unprecedented move comes after one player – the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert – reportedly tested positive for coronavirus amid a worldwide outbreak.
First, it was shock more than anything.
Wow— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) March 12, 2020
wow bro wow— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 12, 2020
THIS SHIT WILD!— Evan Turner (@thekidet) March 12, 2020
March 12, 2020
And maybe a few jokes ...
Space Jam all over again— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 12, 2020
Me reading Woj report that the NBA season is being suspended!!! pic.twitter.com/GOUevNCEH0— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 12, 2020
Then, players chimed in with advice in the midst of the shutdown.
After all, what will a player do if they can’t play basketball?
I hope all the players take some time to really work on life outside of basketball . Using your resources and celebrity to your advantage . Take the meetings. Diversify and learn to explore other avenues of income while you’re still in the league. Bc when it’s over it’s over !— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 12, 2020
Arlington native Pat Connaughton agreed.
You’ve never lied 💯... more developments on deck 🏘🏢 https://t.co/5cSQ8UyjTA— Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) March 12, 2020
The Bucks player was profiled before All-Star weekend about his side hustle: real estate.
Advertisement
Jared Dudley was happy to see that owner Mark Cuban was concerned about the well-being of the employees of the American Airlines Arena, where the Mavericks play.
🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/tAGHSA90U2— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 12, 2020
And Evan Fournier was the first to say he spoke with Gobert after the Jazz-Thunder game was canceled and news of Gobert’s diagnosis came out.
Was just on the phone with Rudy. He is doing good man. Lets not panick everyone. Love you all❤️— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 12, 2020
Vince Carter was expected to retire after the 2019-20 season. On Wednesday night, he joked that the decision came a bit earlier than expected.
"It's a weird way to say 'I'm calling it a career,'" -- Vince Carter— Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) March 12, 2020
Jokes he still has 15 games of eligibility left
And hours before the news of the suspension broke, Celtics star Jaylen Brown offered up his thoughts on the outbreak. His words would become prescient.
Everyone can play a role in slowing down the spread of this Virus— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 11, 2020
It may not be about you but there are people who are at risk elderly and people fighting off other infections etc please stay home if you can— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 11, 2020
Please do not dismiss this !— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 11, 2020
Our hospitals and health care can only hold so much it’s NOT ABOUT YOU please take the proper precautions— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 11, 2020
March 11, 2020
See more coronavirus coverage here.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.