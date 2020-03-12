First, it was shock more than anything.

The unprecedented move comes after one player – the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert – reportedly tested positive for coronavirus amid a worldwide outbreak.

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely due to concerns surrounding coronavirus, setting off a slew of reactions from current and former players who were shocked by the news.





And maybe a few jokes ...

Then, players chimed in with advice in the midst of the shutdown.

After all, what will a player do if they can’t play basketball?

Arlington native Pat Connaughton agreed.

The Bucks player was profiled before All-Star weekend about his side hustle: real estate.

Jared Dudley was happy to see that owner Mark Cuban was concerned about the well-being of the employees of the American Airlines Arena, where the Mavericks play.

And Evan Fournier was the first to say he spoke with Gobert after the Jazz-Thunder game was canceled and news of Gobert’s diagnosis came out.

Vince Carter was expected to retire after the 2019-20 season. On Wednesday night, he joked that the decision came a bit earlier than expected.

And hours before the news of the suspension broke, Celtics star Jaylen Brown offered up his thoughts on the outbreak. His words would become prescient.

