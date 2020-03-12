“They’re so unselfish, they don’t care who gets the hoop,” Whitman-Hanson coach Bob Rodgers said. “They pass up the good shot for the great shot. The biggest thing that gets in the way of success in basketball is the guys who care about the score sheet. It’s something we’ve had to work on, and as we got deeper into the season, nobody cared about it.”

The blistering first half paved the way for the Panthers (25-2) to roll to an 86-68 victory over North champion Beverly and extend their state-best 23-game winning streak into the program’s first ever state final on Saturday versus Taconic (TBA).

The Whitman-Hanson boys basketball team spent the first half of Wednesday’s Division 2 state semifinal scorching the nets at TD Garden. The Panthers knocked down nine 3-pointers on 10 tries, assisted on 14 of the team’s 18 made field goals, and cruised into halftime with a 26-point lead.

Ben Rice, a 6-foot-7 forward, kicked off the 3-point barrage by making a pair of triples from each wing in the first quarter. Cole LeVangie picked up the baton and knocked down three triples and then Nate Amado capped off the dominant run with a heat-check 3-pointer from NBA range to give Whitman-Hanson a commanding 49-23 lead at halftime.

“That first half was the best high school half I’ve ever seen a team play,” Beverly coach Matt Karakoudas said. “If there’s a coach out there who could’ve figured out a way to stop them in the first half, I would love a phone call.”

LeVangie, a small forward, led Whitman-Hanson with 18 points and 10 assists. Amado added 17 points and 9 rebounds, while Rice (15 points, 7 rebounds) and point guard Stevie Kelly (14 points, 5 assists) also finished in double figures.

Whitman-Hanson's Nathaniel Amado (42) and Beverly's Jack Crowley (10) wrestle for a loose ball during Wednesday's MIAA Div. 2 boys' state semifinal at TD Garden. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Senior Duncan Moreland scored a game-high 19 points for Beverly.

The Panthers, who finished with 23 assists, constantly drove into the paint and used their ball movement to find open shooters on the wing. In the second half, they attacked the basket and finished inside to keep the advantage at 20-plus points until the starters were pulled to an ovation with three minutes left.

"We've been in that zone a couple times this year and nothing beats it," LeVangie said. "Just playing with all my friends and the bond I have with them, it's great."

Beverly, playing in the program's first ever state semifinal, ended the season at 21-3. The Panthers' only three losses came against Lynn English, Lowell, and Whitman-Hanson, the top three teams in the Globe's final regular season Top 20.

“These guys accomplished more than anyone thought they could,” Karakoudas said. “These four seniors leave as the best team that has ever stepped on the floor for Beverly basketball. That’s something so special for these guys.”

Taconic 62, Wayland 56 — For the third consecutive year, the Taconic boys basketball team is headed the Division 2 state title game.

The Western Mass. champs took everything that the Warriors threw at them, including falling behind by five with less than six minute left at Western New England University in Springfield, but ultimately came away with a 62-56 win over the Warriors.

The Braves (20-4) will face Whitman Hanson in the title game on Saturday. Wayland’s season ends at 14-8.

“That’s a good team, they were disciplined on offense, they ran their stuff and had guys that could shoot,” said Taconic coach Bill Heaphy.

With 5:20 remaining, Jack Melvin (20 points) hit a 3-pointer to give Wayland a 50-45 lead, but Taconic wouldn’t go away.

With 2:52 remaining, and Taconic clinging to a 53-52 lead, Bo Bramer’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 56-52. A fade away jumper by Wayland’s Gavyn Davies cut it to 56-54 with 1:40 to go, but a floater in the lane from Sean Harrigan made it 58-54. The Warriors responded again with a layup from Melvin, but a turnaround jumper from Mohammed Sanogo (18 points) with 18 seconds left was the dagger that gave Taconic a 60-56 lead. Harrigan added a final late layup for the six-point win.

Isaac Perry (20 points), who was a force all night for Taconic, helped the Braves sprint out to a 21-9 first-quarter.A layup from Porter Moody late in the third cut the Taconic lead to 43-38 and a steal and fast break layup from Gavin Moser made it 43-40. The Braves took a 43-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

“Once we got the lead we just needed a few stops and couldn’t get them,” said Wayland coach Dennis Doherty. “They made their shots but I was really proud of our guys, this was a team in every sense of the word.”

Matt Doherty reported from TD Garden, Kevin Stone from Springfield.