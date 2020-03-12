The third-seeded Cardinals (16-5-2) move on to the championship game for the third year in a row, where they will face top-seeded Arlington at TD Garden on Sunday (3:15 p.m.). The teams are 1-1-1 against each other, including a 2-1 Arlington win last Saturday. Fourth-seeded St. John’s Prep finishes 14-5-5.

The sophomore defenseman sent a long wrist shot that took a funny hop off the ice in mid-slot and sailed inside the left post to give the Cardinals a 3-2 victory over St. John’s Prep in Wednesday night’s Super 8 elimination game at Loring Arena.

FRAMINGHAM – Sometimes all it takes in an overtime hockey game is one fortuitous bounce. Jack Kennedy of Pope Francis took that literally.

On the winning play, which came 4:57 into the eight-minute 4-on-4 overtime, Kennedy circled all the way around the net and out toward the blue line before firing his tricky shot that fooled Prep goalie Noah Dorsey-Sorofman.

“I couldn’t believe it. I don’t know how it went in,” Kennedy said of his first goal of the season. “I just kind of threw it to the net and saw it got tipped — I think it was the other team. I just was ecstatic, I was so happy.”

The goal capped an emotional win for Pope Francis, which lost star freshman Ryan Leonard to an injury during the second period on an elbowing call against St. John’s Prep. The Eagles led 2-1 at the time, getting the go-ahead goal from Patrick Moran less than two minutes earlier after the teams traded goals in the first period.

“I don’t agree with targeting players, and I thought they were targeting a freshman, which I would never do as a coach,” Pope Francis coach Brian Foley said. “It’s just too bad. We lose a kid that’s going to be such a great player in the future to a hit to the head.”

St. John’s Prep coach Kristian Hanson had a different view. "From what I understood from the kids, they hit head to head without any intent,” he said.

The Eagles’ physical play came back to bite them early in the third when they were whistled for penalties 14 seconds apart. The Cardinals’ Logan Dapprich made them pay, ripping home a shot from the high slot to tie it on the 5-on-3 with 12:56 left in regulation.

“The kids got it done,” Foley said. “They tied it up. I thought they worked really hard in the third. Jack Kennedy’s a great defenseman for us, it was a great play there to win it.”

Division 3 semifinals

Hanover 4, Lowell 2 — Matt Rowe has been in a goalie rotation with fellow Hanover senior John Aidonidies all season. But with a trip to the state final on the line, Rowe delivered 15 stops in the third period of a stellar 26-save performance as the Indians booked their ticket to TD Garden with the win over Lowell at Stoneham Arena.

Advancing to the title game for the fourth time in seven season, the Indians (21-3-1) will face West champion Longmeadow Sunday (11 a.m.). Lowell, which has been denied in the state semis three of the past four years, finished 13-8-4.

“[Lowell] has some kids that can fire the puck,” Hanover coach Jonathan Abban said. “It was one of those games that could’ve gone either way. I just think we were able to wear them down and persevere.”

Manning Morris and Nate DelPrete each scored twice for the Indians, who took a 3-0 lead into the first break.

But Lowell lingered, with Kyle Frechette putting the Red Raiders on the board 6:04 into the second. After DelPrete beat Jake Vieira (24 saves) on a breakaway to make it 4-1 with 1:15 left in the second, Lowell answered back quickly in the third with Brendan DeMarco scoring on the power play just 52 ticks in.

Rowe held the line from there.

“I just gave it everything I had,” Rowe said. “[My team] has been so good to me so I had to return the favor and I think I did that. If this is it … I’m happy with how I left it.”

Abban wouldn’t officially name a starter for Sunday’s final.

“We’ll stick with the same formula that has gotten us here today,” Abban said.

Jim Clark reported from Framingham and Michael McMahon from Stoneham.