A man cleaned near the Bobby Orr Statue outside the TD Garden on Thursday.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeAn Uber Eats delivery man stood by the Spanish Steps at a deserted Piazza di Spagna in central Rome on Thursday.ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty ImagesTourists queued up at the US Capitol Visitor Center in Washington on Thursday.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated PressThe cement inscription of actor Tom Hanks sat in the nearly empty forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday.Chris Pizzello/Associated PressA view of St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Wednesday.Andrew Medichini/Associated PressA man crossed Congress Street at State Street in Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffRome's office district EUR, at what would have otherwise been rush hour, virtually empty after a government decree has limited circulation to proven need cases in a bid to halt the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak in Italy.Luigi Navarra/Associated PressHunter Losey and Faith Marshall, visited from Michigan, passed through Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeThe Missouri Senate chamber sat empty in Jefferson City, Missouri.David A. Lieb/Associated PressWith food vendors complaining about the Coronavirus fears leading to reduced sales, foot traffic inside Quincy Market.Lane Turner/Globe StaffCrowds were thin and the roadways were not crowded at Logan Airport.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staffA cleaning staff worked on an empty classroom after the last day of school following the instructions of the Government of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain. David Ramos/GettyA Chinese woman wore a protective mask as she walkws in a nearly empty courtyard of a building during rush hour in the central business district in Beijing, China.Kevin Frayer/Getty