A man cleaned near the Bobby Orr Statue outside the TD Garden on Thursday.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
An Uber Eats delivery man stood by the Spanish Steps at a deserted Piazza di Spagna in central Rome on Thursday.ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images
Tourists queued up at the US Capitol Visitor Center in Washington on Thursday.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press
The cement inscription of actor Tom Hanks sat in the nearly empty forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday.Chris Pizzello/Associated Press
A view of St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Wednesday.Andrew Medichini/Associated Press
A man crossed Congress Street at State Street in Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Rome's office district EUR, at what would have otherwise been rush hour, virtually empty after a government decree has limited circulation to proven need cases in a bid to halt the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak in Italy.Luigi Navarra/Associated Press
Hunter Losey and Faith Marshall, visited from Michigan, passed through Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
The Missouri Senate chamber sat empty in Jefferson City, Missouri.David A. Lieb/Associated Press
With food vendors complaining about the Coronavirus fears leading to reduced sales, foot traffic inside Quincy Market.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Crowds were thin and the roadways were not crowded at Logan Airport.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
A cleaning staff worked on an empty classroom after the last day of school following the instructions of the Government of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain. David Ramos/Getty
A Chinese woman wore a protective mask as she walkws in a nearly empty courtyard of a building during rush hour in the central business district in Beijing, China.Kevin Frayer/Getty