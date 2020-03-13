If you enjoy a performance, consider making a donation as if you had bought a ticket. Arts organizations — especially American organizations that depend on donors more than public funding — stand to suffer massive financial losses as a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around the world, venues large and small are closing their doors to the public to protect patrons, artists, and staff from the spread of coronavirus. In light of this, many performers and organizations including the New York-based Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Munich’s Bayerische Staatsopera, and Boston’s own Guerilla Opera are taking their upcoming concerts online and inviting in a virtual audience, free of charge.

All times are converted to Eastern Time.

Berlin Philharmonic The city’s Philharmonie is closed until April 19 by order of the local government, but the Berlin Philharmonic, Neue Vocalsolisten Stuttgart, and Simon Rattle forged ahead with their program of Berio and Bartok for a virtual worldwide audience in the Digital Concert Hall. What’s more, the orchestra has opened up its Digital Concert Hall for Rebroadcasts on March 14, 2 p.m. https://www.digitalconcerthall.com/

Guerilla Opera New bite-size operas and scenes from larger works. March 14, 7:30 p.m. www.guerillaopera.org/events

Garrick Ohlsson, pianist, plays a recital from the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan; sonatas by Beethoven and Prokofiev and an assortment of études and other delights by Chopin. March 14, 8 p.m. www.92y.org

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Bartók’s Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion is the centerpiece of this program, which also features music by Dohnanyi and Tchaikovsky. March 15, 5 p.m. www.chambermusicsociety.org

Bayerische Staatsoper This beefy program includes Schubert’s Symphony No. 8, “Unfinished”, Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring Igor Levit, and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, “Titan.” Joana Mallwitz conducts. March 16, 3 p.m. https://www.staatsoper.de/en/stream/

Bayerische Staatsoper Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet “Swan Lake.” March 21, 2:30 p.m. https://www.staatsoper.de/en/stream/

Bayerische Staatsoper Performance art doyenne Marina Abramović’s latest piece is on an operatic scale; “7 Deaths of Maria Callas” features music by Bellini, Bizet, Verdi, and other titans of the opera world as well as Serbian composer Marko Nikodijević. April 11, 2 p.m. https://www.staatsoper.de/en/stream/

Igor Levit The award-winning pianist will be streaming frequent “house concerts” from his living room via Twitter. Check www.twitter.com/igorpianist for updates.

