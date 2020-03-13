As of press time, the Brattle Theatre was still hosting the 22nd annual Boston Underground Film Festival March 25-29. This year’s BUFF lineup is particularly strong, with several Boston premieres and highly anticipated new releases in the mix. Most notable is “Saint Maud,” with writer-director Rose Glass in attendance for a Q&A following the 7:30 p.m. screening on March 26. “Saint Maud,” Glass’s feature debut, is a wildly original horror-drama about an unstable hospice nurse, Maud (Morfydd Clark), who fears that she may be possessed when she becomes infatuated with the former dancer (Jennifer Ehle) in her care. BUFF hosts the Boston premiere of “Saint Maud” ahead of its April 10 local release.

The stars of the acclaimed drama “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” are showcased in their followup roles, which make for two very different BUFF selections. Adèle Haenel plays an independent filmmaker who collaborates with Georges (Jean Dujardin, Oscar winner for “The Artist”), a man obsessed with a vintage fringed deerskin jacket, in writer-director Quentin Dupieux’s darkly funny “Deerskin,” which has its Boston premiere March 26. In Zoé Wittock’s fantastical debut “Jumbo” (March 29), Noémie Merlant plays a shy young woman who finds true love on the job in the form of a 25-foot amusement park ride. Director Bri Proke will be on hand for the international premiere of her debut feature “Shark Week” (March 28), which follows a lonely burnout named Bill who is confronted by his past as he skateboards along the streets of Toronto in search of his lost dog, also named Bill. Cape Cod native Nicholas Payne Santos returns to the festival March 28 for the world premiere of his feature debut “It Cuts Deep,” a horror-comedy about a man’s fear of marriage and kids.