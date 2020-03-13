My trope of choice is “murder of the week” — with witty banter, a smart, fearless lead, and a quirky cast of supporting characters. Give me Temperance Brennan, Veronica Mars, and Joan Watson any day. While on the hunt for new brainy, punchy female detectives, I discovered Acorn TV. AMC Networks’ streaming service curates an international library of femme-led mysteries that range from cozy to compelling. Rarely grisly or filled with despair, these shows may even be called “delightful,” breezy enough to binge in a weekend and light enough not to pile onto your Sunday Scaries. Here are a half-dozen of my favorites.

Ashley Jensen — who made every scene she graced in “Ugly Betty” and “Catastrophe” somehow even better — leads the adaptation of author M.C. Beaton’s decades-long mystery series. Here, chic PR mogul Agatha Raisin moves to the picturesque Cotswolds to buy a humble abode, planning a quiet retired life. Then, naturally, comes a murder. Start with the movie-length pilot — mandating appointment television is done best by the Brits — ”The Quiche of Death” before you dive into three seasons of Raisin’s sleuthing skills with the help of her countryside companions: the baronet, the vicar’s wife, and the kindhearted cop.

My Life Is Murder

The always mythically captivating Lucy Lawless is Alexa Crowe, a retired Melbourne detective seeking a peaceful second act baking artisan bread for her local coffee shop . . . so you can imagine how well that goes. Former colleagues and foes keep Crowe’s bread on the backburner through the first season of this light, clever dramedy that debuted last summer. The episodes go by quickly but don’t fret, Lawless revealed she’s contracted to do five seasons, so there’s a good chance you’ll see more of Crowe very soon.

Queens of Mystery

In the vein of all brave heroines raised by the wise, charismatic aunts before her, Detective Sergeant Matilda Stone is a high achiever. For this version, the three aunts are all acclaimed mystery writers (!) and (of course) relentless meddlers. Their know-how aids their reluctant niece (played with Amelie-level je ne sais quoi by Olivia Vinall) as she navigates crime in the fictional village of Wildemarsh. The series’ first season is divided into a trio of two-episode crime capers; there’s no sign of a renewal in sight yet (sigh). However, persistent fans of “Pushing Daisies” will get their fix for now with the show’s use of storybook narration and lingering air of whimsy.

No Offence

Three women of a fictional Manchester police force fight crime, bureaucracy, and imposter syndrome — all unrelenting, all omnipresent, all oppressive. This is the darkest comedy series I’ve watched on Acorn, but also the most addictive. Maybe that’s because these detectives were dreamed up by Paul Abbott, the same writer who created wildly popular versions of “Shameless” in the United Kingdom and the States. They’re foul-mouthed, unapologetic, and bold with just enough proof that their hearts are (mostly) in the right places. There are three seasons to sink your teeth into, each united by an overarching villain, with plenty of corruption and crime in between.

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries

There’s a chance you caught Miss Fisher’s brief appearance on Netflix, and like me, mourned her disappearance. The series now lives on Acorn, where socialite sleuth Phryne Fisher (played by the magnetic Essie Davis) and her razor-sharp cheekbones tackle crime in 1920s Melbourne. The show ended after three seasons, only to be brought back to life as one last feature film through the assistance of a crowdfunding campaign. “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears” debuts March 23 on Acorn, reuniting Davis with Miss Fisher’s tremendous cast and even more spectacular wardrobe for one final adventure.

Miss Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries

I suspect this spin-off was developed to satiate fans of the original show, but those looking for a replacement may wind up disappointed. The new Miss (Peregrine) Fisher inherits her long lost aunt’s fortune, sweet Melbourne pad, and little gold pistol, but she lacks Phryne’s confidence, allure, and unwavering sense of purpose. Peregrine is awkward, green, and more rom-com than leading lady, but that’s just the ticket. Once viewers and the formidable, women’s only Adventuress Club stop comparing 1960s Miss Fisher with the one from decades past, the show is a colorful, fun, mystery-packed ride.

You can subscribe to Acorn TV through www.acorn.tv, Amazon Prime Video, or Apple TV+.