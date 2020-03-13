I wrote about the 11th, penultimate Democratic debate on Monday, but, of course, the world has changed since then.

The event is still scheduled to take place Sunday night from 8 to 10, but it has been moved from Arizona to Washington, D.C. It was first set in Arizona because the state, along with Florida, Illinois, and Ohio, will hold its primary on Tuesday. Also, there will not be a live audience, as originally planned, when Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders take the stage.