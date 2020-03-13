Why The sleek, intimate spot, with 34 seats (seven are at the bar), is helmed by chef Aaron Chambers, who moved to New England six years ago to run Bar Boulud in the Mandarin Oriental, Boston after working in other celebrated kitchens.

The Back Story Yorkshire-born Chambers was a chef for Daniel Boulud for more than eight years, first at New York’s Cafe Boulud, then at Boulud Sud as opening chef, with a Mediterranean menu. Before that, Chambers had been in Raymond Blanc’s kitchen at the famed Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire, UK (the young Chambers went there for dinner and wrote a letter asking for a job). He’s also worked for Tony Maws at Craigie on Main and as a corporate chef for Not Your Average Joe’s. He took that job so he could spend more time with his wife, Shanna, who hosts weekends at Settler (weekdays she’s director of product at Localytics). She’s originally from Swampscott, where her family still lives. The couple are raising boys ages 6, 4, and 3. The name Settler, says the chef, “is the story about me traveling from England to Dubai to America, from New York to Boston, traveling, learning along the way, settling here, using local ingredients. Our logo is a vegetable with roots because we’re taking roots.” Someone on social media wondered if the name might be offensive to some local residents. “We reached back out to explain our story,” says Chambers.

Whipped ricotta with grilled bread at Settler Restaurant. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

What to Eat Settler’s food is new American. Nearly everything on the menu is made in-house, including exceptionally flavorful bread, which comes to the table with drinks. “When you go to a restaurant,” says Chambers, “I think there should be some sort of bread service to say, ‘Welcome to the house.’ ” His is mixed with a starter that the Cafe Boulud pastry chef gave Chambers years ago. On a plate with ricotta drizzled with honey, slices come grilled. You could live on this bread. Butter-roasted shrimp, in a ceramic snails dish, is the chef’s riff on the escargots he made for Boulud Sud, with sauteed fennel, the anise-flavored Pastis, preserved lemon, toasted almonds, a garnish of fennel fronds. It’s spectacular. On nights when he isn’t slammed, he offers a burger special, set on the house brioche bun, his own pickles, aged Grafton cheddar, and a patty made with chuck and brisket ground in this kitchen. Fat fries are cooked in duck fat and sprinkled with a six-pepper mixture that includes Aleppo and Sichuan, along with parsley and chives. Even a simple potato is transformed into something magical here. Chambers is also sending out day-boat scallops, hanger steak served with braised beef cheek, and the creamy-fleshed chickens from D’Artagnan, served with curly kale and crispy gnocchi.

Advertisement

What to Drink For a restaurant this size, the wine list is pretty generous with more than 15 red and white offerings by the bottle. Glass pours are few, mired in the chardonnay, pinot noir, and cabernet rut. Chances are, you’ll find something you like. Just don’t expect an adventure.

Advertisement

The Takeaway You’ll feel like you’re in a New York restaurant that only the neighbors know about. Dark tufted teal banquettes are tucked along two sides of the room, which has pale wood tables set with beautiful glassware, and high oval mirrors to reflect the light. There’s real talent and experience in the kitchen and attentive service is on a par with the food. Chambers, 39, has been cooking since he was 16, when he was allowed to go to a local college and train in a two-year culinary program. “My dream was to have a restaurant before I was 40,” says the likable chef. “I made it by the skin of my teeth.”

Advertisement

2 Lynde St., Salem, 978-744-2094, www.settlersalem.com.

Interior of Settler Restaurant. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.