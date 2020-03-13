The Dow Jones industrial average was up 4 percent about the time the president began his televised news conference with less than an hour left in the trading day. The blue-chip index fell as he started his sometimes rambling comments, but then surged as he brought a series of experts to the microphone.

Trump declared a national emergency that he said would send up to $50 billion in federal funds to states to counter the outbreak. He also said doctors and hospitals would get more flexibility to treat patients, including remotely, and that new test kits would soon be widely available.

In a fitting end to a chaotic week, US stocks surged Friday, recovering most of the prior day’s dramatic losses, after President Trump announced several steps to combat the spreading coronavirus epidemic.

Advertisement

By the 4 p.m. close of regular trading, the Dow was up 9.4 percent, a gain of 1,980 points, the biggest since 2008. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the Nasdaq posted nearly similar increases.

The mood of the news conference was more upbeat than Trump’s address to the nation on Wednesday night, when he somberly announced a ban on many foreign travelers from Europe, and didn’t lay out specifics for an economic recovery package. Stock fell 10 percent the next day, their worse since the October 1987 crash.

On Friday, Trump and his deputies emphasized the progress being made on getting test kits approved — including one from Thermo Fisher Scientific of Waltham that should be authorized soon — and didn’t dwell on the many ways in which daily life is being altered by the coronavirus outbreak. He also said interest on student loans would be waived and the government would scoop up crude oil for the nation’s strategic reserve to exploit the recent sharp drop in prices.

Advertisement

“I do think that his tone is a little bit different today, he sounds slightly more presidential," Jennifer Ellison, principal at San Francisco-based money-management firm Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough, told Bloomberg. “We have word that Mnuchin and Pelosi are talking as well," she said, referring to negotiations between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, on a economic aid package.

Oil prices, which collapsed last weekend amid a price war launched by Saudia Arabia, spiked nearly 7 percent on the president’s crude buying plan. The drop in oil prices had raised concerns about layoffs and loan defaults among the country’s energy producers.

Despite the late-day rally, few market pros expect the market turbulence to end soon.

The market won’t settle until investors know the answer to key questions: “When the virus will peak? How big of a hit to earnings will be? And what’s the fiscal response from the government,” Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, said earlier this week.









Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.