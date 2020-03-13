The Federal Communications Commission Friday said it has gotten the nation’s broadband carriers to agree to not discontinue Internet access to any customers during the coronavirus crisis.

A host of broadband companies, including Comcast, Verizon, RCN, Charter, and AT&T, have vowed that for the next 60 days they won’t discontinue service to homes or businesses late in paying their Internet bills. The carriers will also waive any late fees accrued during this period.

In addition, the carriers will offer free access to their networks of Wi-Fi hotspots. For instance, Comcast has hundreds of Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots throughout Greater Boston, for use by people who subscribe to the company’s Xfinity broadband service. Under the crisis plan, these hotspots will be accessible to anybody with a compatible phone, tablet or computer.