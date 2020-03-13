The Federal Communications Commission Friday said it has gotten the nation’s broadband carriers to agree to not discontinue Internet access to any customers during the coronavirus crisis.
A host of broadband companies, including Comcast, Verizon, RCN, Charter, and AT&T, have vowed that for the next 60 days they won’t discontinue service to homes or businesses late in paying their Internet bills. The carriers will also waive any late fees accrued during this period.
In addition, the carriers will offer free access to their networks of Wi-Fi hotspots. For instance, Comcast has hundreds of Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots throughout Greater Boston, for use by people who subscribe to the company’s Xfinity broadband service. Under the crisis plan, these hotspots will be accessible to anybody with a compatible phone, tablet or computer.
The provision of free hotspot access could prove especially important for low-income families if public schools are shut down as part of the response to coronavirus. As many as 15 percent of US households with school-age children don’t have broadband access at home, according to the Pew Research Center. Free access to hotspots would help these students use distance learning tools to keep up with their studies.
On Thursday Comcast, a major provider of broadband in Greater Boston, said it would provide 60 days of free access to its entry-level Internet Essentials program, which normally costs $10 a month. Comcast also announced it was boosting the download speed of the service from 15 megabits to 25 megabits per second.
Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel praised the pact, but said broadband carriers need to do even more. She called on them to provide wireless hotspots on loan to children who can’t attend school because of the virus, improve online access for hospitals and clinics; and abandon policies that cap the amount of data that broadband users can send and receive each month.
Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.