“Contact our office if they’re having trouble — we may be able to help mediate," a spokesperson for office said.

Almost 100 people have recently contacted the office of Attorney General Maura Healey with complaints about not getting refunds on cancelled trips and events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Don’t pay an unfair price on a product. Report instances of inflated prices to the AG’s office. “We are watching very closely for inflated prices on certain items, like cleaning products,” the spokesperson said. “Consumer protection laws prohibit unfair and deceptive business practices.” So far, the office has received a handful of complaints, which are being investigated.

Be careful where you go on the internet. A website that purports to provide a “live map for Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by Johns Hopkins University” is a fake, the spokesperson said. "When users visit the website their computers get infected with malicious software.”

Ignore unsolicited offers, calls, emails, and texts related to the virus. They may be scams. Visit trusted sources like the CDC or the state Department of Public Health for accurate information.

Verify with the AG’s office that a charity is legitimate before donating.

You can call the AG’s consumer hotline at 617-727-8400 or file a complaint online at: https://www.mass.gov/how-to/file-a-consumer-complaint





Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.