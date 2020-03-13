Kurdzuk, 55, who lives in New Jersey and works for Canon, the Japanese camera company, was in town to meet with photographers, including Boston Globe staffers. He knew there was a “hot spot” in Boston but wasn’t aware his hotel was ground zero, the site of a late February conference of Biogen executives linked to the vast majority of the Covid-19 cases in Massachusetts. The front desk agent didn’t mention it when Kurdzuk checked in, and when he found out the next day and demanded answers, staff assured him that the hotel had been cleaned from top to bottom and there was no risk to guests or employees. They gave him paperwork outlining measures the hotel is undertaking if a guest is diagnosed with Covid-19, including sealing the guest’s room and sanitizing everything, including the air.

Tony Kurdzuk had no idea that his life was about to be turned upside down when he checked into the Boston Marriott Long Wharf Tuesday night.

"I was thinking to myself, under those circumstances, yeah, it might be one of the cleanest places in town at this point," Kurdzuk said.

But on Thursday morning, he found a letter under his door.

"Dear guest," it read, "in consultation with the Boston Public Health Commission, and in the best interest of public health, we have made the mutual decision to close the hotel effective today."

The letter mentioned "work to mitigate potential spread of the novel coronavirus," but did not specify what had changed.

Marriott International has said it made the decision in response to “new information” but has provided no further details. The public health commission has only said that the sudden closure was based on facts gathered through confirmed cases connected to the hotel and people who came in close contact with those infected there.

The front desk agent told Kurdzuk the hotel was shutting down for two weeks but provided no further information. The hotel offered to relocate guests to other properties, but other than that, no one asked where they were going or advised them to isolate themselves in case they had been exposed, Kurdzuk said. There was no attempt to quarantine him or the other guests.

But Kurdzuk knew it had to be serious for a major hotel to close its doors for that long.

"The most irresponsible thing Marriott could do is send us all out into the four corners of the world if we were potentially exposed, and potentially expose God knows how many other people," he said. "It's incredibly, incredibly irresponsible."

Kurdzuk, who had planned to leave Boston that day anyway, cut his trip short and drove straight back to New Jersey. But he didn't go home. His wife is an elementary school counselor and he didn't want to put her or her students at risk. His daughter, a high school senior, is about to audition for a voice scholarship. "It wasn't even a question," he said. "The dominoes are crazy."

So he checked into another Marriott property in Ewing, N.J., a few miles from his house, and plans to self-quarantine there for 14 days. He hasn't left his room since checking in Thursday and is subsisting on sweets he bought at Modern Pastry in the North End.

Kurdzuk, who is a frequent traveler with elite status at Marriott, asked the hotel chain to put him up free of charge, considering the circumstances. But, after sending a generic statement that the “well being of our guests and associates is of paramount importance," it refused to do so.

Kurdzuk plans to hunker down and work remotely, and stay away from his family for the next two weeks. Most of the events he had planned to attend, such as the Final Four, have been canceled anyway.

But he’s incredulous at the way Marriott is handling the situation. “If they’re that concerned about it spreading,” he said, “why did they let us all walk out into the street?”

