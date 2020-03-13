



The nonprofit foundation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals is donating $500,000 to Partners HealthCare to help the state’s largest health care provider expand testing of patients for the new coronavirus.

“As a health care company and a member of the Boston and Massachusetts communities, we are committed to doing our part to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Jeffrey Leiden, chief executive of Vertex. “Expanding testing capacity is vital to limiting the spread of this virus and helping protect the health of our community.”