The nonprofit foundation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals is donating $500,000 to Partners HealthCare to help the state’s largest health care provider expand testing of patients for the new coronavirus.
“As a health care company and a member of the Boston and Massachusetts communities, we are committed to doing our part to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Jeffrey Leiden, chief executive of Vertex. “Expanding testing capacity is vital to limiting the spread of this virus and helping protect the health of our community.”
A severe shortage of tests for Covid-19 has drawn sharp criticism from health care providers and politicians across the country, who say the limited supply is allowing the disease to spread faster.
Partners chief executive, Dr. Anne Klibanski, said the donation from the charitable arm of Boston-based Vertex, which is best known for its cystic fibrosis drugs, will help doctors and staff respond to the crisis.
