Whether it’s for 14 days or “until further notice,” creating a work from home environment that is conducive to both work and well-being doesn’t have to be another source of stress. Here are some tips for creating a balanced at-home work space.

Is your new (maybe permanent) office status “WFH”? More employers are requiring their teams to work remotely. But how do you prep your new cubicle on the couch?

“Try to have some physical separation between home and work, and that might look different for everyone,” said Hailley Griffis, head of public relations for Buffer, a social media management platform with a fully remote staff across 17 countries. “Even when I was looking at my bed all day, it was about not being in that bed. We’ve even had people who have different sides of the couch — one for work, one for fun.”

Now, Griffis splits her Charlottesville, Va., home into sections: a home office for work and other spaces reserved for off-hours. She says the zones help her compartmentalize her time: “Make boundaries about when you stop working. If you don’t have specific places or hours, work can seep into everything. When I’m at the dining room table or the couch, I know it’s not an opportunity to look at Slack or catch up on e-mails.”

Find your white noise

Background noise is a preference (and can be polarizing), but it can sometimes help fill the void previously occupied by chatting colleagues and the copy machine. “Keep it light and turn on a happy podcast or your favorite music,” advised Joana Ortiz, interim executive director for the Boston Women’s Workforce Council. “It helps me to hear people talking or the sound of laughter in the background.”

For Ortiz, who lives in Jamaica Plain and has had the flexibility to work from home for the past six years, that’s Scott Aukerman’s “Comedy Bang! Bang!” podcast. “My only piece of advice is to not start binge-watching TV or leave the news running — especially now,” she said. “You can get lost in the world, mentally, and when you snap out of it, you realize you’re in your PJs at home and that might trigger some sad feelings.”

On that topic: Check in with yourself

For some, working from home 40 hours can be an emotional adjustment — especially when compounded with the anxiety and uncertainty of coronavirus. Matthew Bruneau-Richardson of East Boston recommends keeping tabs on your mental health. “Staying home and spending time by yourself can bring out some dark things in people — especially if we get to the point where you’re maybe only seeing one other person for weeks at a time,” he said.

Bruneau-Richardson, who is the founder of Tiny Siren Animation and has been working full-time from home since 2016, exercises mindfulness meditation when his feelings stray somewhere unproductive. He explained: “You close your eyes and focus on what you’re feeling. You say, ‘Hello anger, thank you for reminding me I have a deadline,’ or ‘Hello sadness, thanks for reminding me this bad thing happened, but I can’t dwell on you right now. I’ll work on you later.’ ” In “greeting” his emotions, Bruneau-Richardson can focus on the positive and get back in the moment. “Ultimately when you’re working from home, mental health is one of the most important things,” he said. “Take care of it.”

Check in with your colleagues

Stay in touch with colleagues and managers to fill the camaraderie void without common spaces and a meeting schedule. “It was important to me to set up a digital space for us all to be centralized,” said Bruneau-Richardson. “The thing that’s worked out the best for us is a Facebook Group. We’re on there posting our progress and sequences and characters.”

Buffer uses a Slackbot called Donut.ai to randomly pair up their employees for weekly 30-minute phone chats so new conversations are sparked on a regular basis. But Griffis also advises teams to develop boundaries when reliant on chat tools like Slack for workplace communication. “We have a Slack agreement — you don’t have to be on it all day, which is important to productivity,” she said. “Some people think ‘I have to be on Slack all the time or they won’t know I’m working.’ Use your [Slack] statuses, communicate your availability to let people know when you’re in deep work or available for projects.”

And about your other new ‘colleagues’

With Massachusetts schools closing, many parents may find themselves with dual jobs between the hours of 9-5. Keeping kids entertained can be a matter of prep and activity planning, according to Lydia Brown, founder of Boston Collegiate Nannies based in Back Bay. She recommends buying a stash of workbooks (available at CVS, Target, et. al., as well as online from Amazon) that provide educational activities based on your child’s curriculum. “When I was a nanny, I’d have my kids do 3-4 pages a day through the summer so they stayed up to date,” she said. Another idea? A “Puzzle Museum” — leave all the puzzles in a room and have your kids create each as its own exhibit. Then do a family tour, studying and photographing each piece of “art.” “It is really quiet and takes up a lot of time,” she added.

But what about a partner who also is suddenly your roommate and your deskmate? It’s about space. “My partner is working from home, too, so we’ve been in different rooms,” said Ortiz. “We’ll say, ‘Let’s meet for lunch at this time, meet you in the living room.’ ”

And finally . . .

Globe contributor Kara Baskin, who has been working from home for 15 years, says this: “If I can offer you one piece of advice today . . . it’s this: Make your damn bed.” She says this simple act can give you a sense of accomplishment to carry into the day, as well as a base of operations if need be — a holding pen for laundry and laptops.

Rachel Raczka can be reached at rachel.raczka@gmail.com.