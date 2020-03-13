The last time we had significant rain in Boston was back on Feb. 27, when about three-quarters of an inch of rain fell. Since then, it’s been relatively dry. Friday we’ll see rain caused by warmer air surging northward and then a few showers caused by colder air moving in.

If you’ve been holed up at home and are looking to venture outside a bit, this weekend would be a good time to do it.

I’m not expecting a lot of rain — perhaps between a quarter- to a half-inch — but we could use some rainfall. This time of the year, the leaves are very dry, and the lack of rain makes the dead brush from last year much more vulnerable to fires.

The rain won’t last long. It’ll be over for the most part by 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon and will be followed by a seasonable weekend.

Saturday will be the mildest day this weekend, but it will also be the windiest. I’m not expecting anything too strong but it will just be noticeable, and with temperatures in the low- and mid-fifties, there will be a slight chill to the air.

In terms of sky cover, it should be mostly sunny. That trend will continue for Sunday and Monday as well. Temperatures at night will be colder than we’ve seen lately with some hard freezes overnight Saturday and Sunday.

For those of you who have rushed a few plants outside, you’ll want to bring them back in. If you’re noticing the spring bulbs blooming, don’t worry about them — their leaves are built for freezing weather.

This map shows cloud percentages Saturday will be near zero for much of the region. Weatherbell (custom credit)/Weatherbell

Sunday afternoon temperatures will stay in the low- and mid-forties, but with the sunshine and light winds it will still be a nice day to get outside. With many activities closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’ll definitely want the weather to cooperate so we can get outside when we can.

Highs will be in the low- to mid-40s on Sunday. Weatherbell (custom credit)/Weatherbell

It will be cold on Monday with highs in the 30s. This is followed by a warming trend next week. If you are thinking about whether it could still snow, the answer is yes, but I don’t see anything promising.

The European models are forecasting a basically snow-free pattern in southern New England into late March. Weatherbell (custom credit)/Weatherbell



