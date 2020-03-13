A 34-year-old Dorchester man has been arrested by Boston police and charged with a fatal shooting last month on a Dorchester street.
David Rodriguez was arrested on Oleander Street Thursday night by the Youth Violence Strike Force on a warrant charging him with murder. Rodriguez is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court Friday.
He allegedly opened fire around 6:28 p.m. near 149 Magnolia St., fatally wounding 21-year-old Admilson Ribiero. The shooting took place Feb. 5.
An alleged motive for the homicide was not disclosed by authorities.
Police also reported returning a murder suspect to Boston from Atlanta, Georgia, in connection with the May 18, 2019, homicide of 24-year-old Donell Davis, a Boston resident. Davis was fatally shot around 10:05 a.m. that day inside a residence on Milton Street in Dorchester.
Authorities have charged 25-year-old Ricardo Washington with the crime. Washington is scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Friday. An alleged motive for the shooting was not disclosed by authorities.
