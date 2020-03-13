Public health officials in Cambridge said Friday that three of the city’s residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

One of those residents, a person in their 50s, was a confirmed positive case, while the other two, one person in their 30s and one person in their 40s, were presumptive cases, according to the city’s public health department.

People who receive a positive test result from a state laboratory are considered “presumptive positive” pending confirmatory testing from federal authorities.