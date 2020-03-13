A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly flashing a sex toy at two young girls at the CambridgeSide mall, police announced Thursday night.

Wayne MacDonald, 61, of Boston, is charged with two counts of annoying and accosting a person, Cambridge police said in a press release. The incident allegedly took place in a clothing store inside the mall Sunday evening.

MacDonald was allegedly seen on surveillance video walking into the store as he was bopping along to music when he stopped to look at a display rack of clothing, the Globe reported. Then, as two young girls walked into the store MacDonald unzipped his pants and displayed a sex toy in their direction.