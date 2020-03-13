The directive goes into effect immediately and applies to all religious services in the Roman Catholic archdiocese. In announcing the decision on Friday, O’Malley also dispensed Catholics from their obligation to attend Mass.

"This decision to temporarily suspend the daily and Sunday Mass is motivated by an abundance of caution and concern for those most vulnerable and the need to do our part to help limit and mitigate the spread of the illness,” O’Malley said in a Friday statement.

Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, the Roman Catholic archbishop of Boston, has suspended all daily and Sunday Masses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to O’Malley’s announcement, baptisms, confirmations, weddings, and funerals can proceed, “but attendance should be limited to only immediate family.”

The cardinal’s statement came hours after Governor Charlie Baker announced that the state was banning gatherings of more than 250 people in Massachusetts, in the latest step to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Baker’s decision came as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continued to climb. State public health officials on Friday afternoon announced that the tally had jumped to 123, up from 108 the day before.

“Though these are challenging times for our parishes and all members of our communities is important that we not forget the importance of care and concern for those who are most vulnerable, including the poor, our senior citizens and people who are medically compromised," said O’Malley.

The archdiocese also announced on Friday that its parish, elementary, and high schools will be closed from March 16 to March 27.

















