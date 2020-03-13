Bourret said her church members have raised more than $12,000 for Cristo Rey, but are receiving much in return.

The Rev. Rebecca Bourret, a pastor at Christ Lutheran Church in Natick, participated in the program with another member of her congregation last May. She said the experience inspired her to mobilize her church to assist Cristo Rey during the migrant crisis by supplying clothing and shoes, handmade quilts, and a minibus.

Nestled along the border separating the United States and Mexico, the Iglesia Luterana Cristo Rey church in El Paso runs a unique operation: a weeklong border immersion program.

“We have so much to gain and learn from folks whose day-to-day reality is so much different [than ours],” she said. “People whose trust in God and faith in God is a life or death matter.”

Christ Lutheran is a member of the national denomination Evangelical Lutheran Church in America . The national church adopted the strategy of Accompanying Migrant Minors with Protection, Advocacy, Representation and Opportunities (AMMPARO) after noticing the rise in child migrants fleeing violence or poverty in Central America.

The border immersion program at Cristo Rey ― also a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America ― attempts to educate participants from other churches on the migrant crisis by offering a firsthand experience through visits between El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, the Mexican city just south of the border.

The program invites participants to hear personal accounts of border life, visit the border fence, listen to a presentation from Border Patrol agents, and attend immigration court — witnessing how migrants seeking asylum are processed in groups ranging from 10 to 20 people.

“[Participants] understand asylum seekers are legal here until the judge decides the case,” said Pastora Rosemary Sánchez-Guzmán, the senior pastor at Cristo Rey. “People think ‘Oh, these are criminal people, these are bad people’ so we make sure to share their experience.”

Cristo Rey has received refugees for years, supporting them by finding safe housing and providing food and clothing. Sánchez-Guzmán, born in Bolivia, works to serve her community in central El Paso as well as her small church — a congregation with about 50 to 80 Sunday worshipers.

The pastor asked Bourret and the Natick church to pray for a number of things, such as a solution to the breakdown of two 15-passenger vans Cristo Rey uses for the immersion groups. Sánchez requested prayers for the church’s ability to raise funds to fix the vans.

Bourret said she had a vague recollection that one of her members had approached her a couple months earlier asking if Christ Lutheran could use a minibus. Some older vehicles were being replaced in Framingham.

“I took the proposal to our congregation council,” she said. “We set a goal of raising $10,000, with the expectation that we would spend about $6,000 on the bus, and then gift the rest as a sort of maintenance fund.”

Christ Lutheran purchased a minibus for $3,000 and began stuffing the vehicle with about 1,000 pounds of donations from its members.

Bourett said her commitment to maintaining a partnership with Cristo Rey comes from her experiences with the border immersion program. She described a day when the group took an outing to White Sands National Monument in New Mexico.

“Undocumented migrants can’t go there. There’s too many border agents — it’s too risky,” she said. “When I think about the quintessential field trips I made as a kid ... To think that a kid couldn’t go to Sturbridge Village or the Boston Aquarium.”

Sánchez-Guzmán, her husband, and her young daughter visited Christ Lutheran for a week last August to talk about their mission.

“She had brought a small stuffed animal wrapped in a piece of Mylar. It was just heartbreaking that this was all the migrant children had,” Bourett said. “She raised the possibility if Cristo Rey could provide children with something much softer and more personal than a Mylar blanket.”

The church quickly mobilized a project with the youth of the congregation to knit a goal of 100 quilts. The church currently has about 125 handmade quilts to donate.

Bourret believes the overwhelming response from her members to a crisis happening over 2,300 miles away comes from a feeling of distress and powerlessness. A tangible project resonated with the congregation, she said.

She described how she lives out her faith in three layers: acts of charity, followed by empowerment, then an act of justice.

“It’s often the hardest to tackle,” she said. “Because it’s where, maybe, we don’t feel good being held to account. But in our faith, we believe that God comes to us … calling us to live as servants of God’s agenda in the world.”

Sánchez encourages Bourret to build the momentum for her members, suggesting follow-up presentations so others can continue their education on the border’s migrant crisis.

“This is not about politics. This is about being a human being and questioning who we are as Christians,” Sánchez said. “Are we following the laws of men that are hurting people? Or are we following the law of God that’s ‘Love your neighbor as yourself?’”