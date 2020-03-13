Who can get tested? The state health department Friday substantially relaxed its guidance to health care providers, allowing more patients to qualify for testing. Now, in addition to those who traveled to high-risk countries, or have been in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, patients with “mild to moderate respiratory illness” who doctors suspect might have been infected with the coronavirus can be tested. Also patients with a fever — either “subjective or confirmed," according to the new state guidance — can be tested if their health care providers suspect Covid-19 infection.

Frustration and confusion over who can get tested in Massachusetts for the coronavirus have been mounting, and official answers seem to change daily. Here’s the latest:

What is the state doing to speed testing? State health officials said two commercial labs received federal approval to test for Covid-19 in Massachusetts, which should increase the number of tests processed each day, but it’s not clear by exactly how many. Governor Charlie Baker said Friday the state lab by next week would be able to double its daily testing capacity from 200 to 400 tests a day. But the state has so far declined to say how many tests its lab is actually completing daily.

What does the test entail? The test is a slender swab taken from far up inside a patient’s nose, similar to a test for the flu. The state health department had been directing doctors to take both a nose and a throat swab, but new guidance from the state Friday said only nose swabs are needed.

What’s been the hold-up with testing? The federal government initially limited testing to the CDC, then allowed the state public health labs to conduct tests; the US Food and Drug Administration recently relaxed the requirement. That has allowed commercial and hospital-based labs to prepare to begin testing, although they will still need final approval from the FDA. Also, a chemical needed to extract the genetic material from the virus for testing has been in short supply because of the demand.

What is the Baker administration doing to increase private labs? Baker said Friday he and the state’s congressional delegation have been lobbying the FDA to grant final approval to more private Massachusetts labs, which would allow them to start testing. The FDA on Friday agreed to let certain private labs in New York state that are working with that state’s health department start testing, and to forego final FDA approval.

How many people in Massachusetts have been tested so far? That’s not clear. While at least 16 other states, including Washington state, are posting that information daily, the Massachusetts health department has so far declined to release that data. On Friday, the Baker administration said it will begin posting that data once a week, starting Wednesday, March 18.





