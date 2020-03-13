Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the cause of a four-alarm fire in Lynn that damaged two homes and affected 34 people Wednesday evening.
Investigators are asking anyone with photos or videos of the fire in its early stages, described as being between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., to email them to arsonsquad@lynnfire.org.
The fire damaged houses at both 1-3 Moulton St. and 5 Moulton St., Lynn Fire Captain Joseph Zukas said. The 34 residents displaced, which included 21 adults and 13 children, were brought by the Red Cross to a temporary shelter at the Salvation Army in City Hall Square.
An MBTA bus driver who saw the fire as she was returning her bus to the garage at the end of her shift was hailed a hero for her split-second decision to park the bus, grab a fire extinguisher, and enter the building to alert residents and fight the fire.
“I never go that way back to the garage," Christina Gradozzi, 27, of Lynn told the Globe Thursday. “Something was telling me to go that way. Maybe it was God, but I don’t know."
State Police and the Lynn Arson Squad are investigating the fire, officials said.
