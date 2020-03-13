Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I'm Dan McGowan and it’s never felt more like Friday the 13th. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Let’s start with the key numbers from the Department of Health: As of Thursday, five Rhode Island residents had tested positive for coronavirus, 29 had tests pending, and approximately 275 were in self-quarantine.

Large public events are a no-go in Rhode Island. Major sports are out for the foreseeable future. The stock market has us cringing when we think about our 401(k)s. While it’s completely reasonable to want to hide under the covers until this nightmare ends, that’s probably not a realistic solution for most of us.

So what now?

To help prepare for what might be one of the strangest weekends any of us have ever experienced, here’s a short guide with some localish ways to stay sane if you’re cooped up at home or stuck with no plans.

Eat local

While it’s true that Governor Gina Raimondo doesn’t want people attending large public events and Mayor Jorge Elorza has banned live entertainment in Providence for the time being, no one is discouraging you from visiting local restaurants. In fact, the service industry could really use a boost right now.

And if you’re a little freaked out by the idea of being out in public, more than 20 restaurants on Federal Hill have added or expanded their delivery options, according to Rick Simone from the Federal Hill Commerce Association.

Drink local

This weekend could be a great time to try one of the many great local breweries across the state. When I asked Rhode Map readers for their favorites last year, they picked The Guild in Pawtucket, Long Live Beerworks in Providence, Grey Sail in Westerly, and Proclamation Ale Company in Warwick.

Listen local

Rhode Island has its fair share of excellent local podcasts worth checking out: The gold standard is The Bartholomewtown Podcast, whose recent interviews include Mayor Elorza, Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, and WJAR’s Mario Hilario. If you like to go deep, WPRO’s Matt Allen has had some phenomenal shows featuring WPRI’s Walt Buteau, state Representative Moira Walsh, and pollster Joe Fleming.

What to watch

We’re still two weeks away from the return of “Ozark” on Netflix, but there are plenty of good binge-watching options right now. For the political folks, the “Hillary” documentary on Hulu is well worth your time. Here’s a list of other documentaries worth watching as well. The Globe’s Matthew Gilbert made a list of 17 shows to watch, including “Modern Love,” which is sneaky excellent. If none of that works, there’s always “The West Wing.”

Sports

I don’t know anyone who isn’t depressed about the untimely demise of college basketball season, so I highly recommend watching this clip over and over all weekend.

NEED TO KNOW

Mayor Elorza took an extraordinary step to contain the coronavirus Thursday when he revoked all entertainment licenses in the city for the next two weeks. He says it's the best way to avoid a community spread.

In the awful timing department, Lifespan announced layoffs and early retirements on Thursday as officials search for ways get the state’s largest employer back in the black.

Amanda Milkovits talked to one local charter school leader Rhode Island leaders have been reluctant to close public schools in response to the coronavirus, buttalked to one local charter school leader who says that’s exactly what should happen

Larry Edelman , so make sure you take some time to You won't find too many writers who understand the economy better than the Globe’s, so make sure you take some time to read his latest piece on the stock market meltdown.

Question of the Week: We did zeppoles last week, so it’s only fair that we tip our caps to the Irish this week. Which Rhode Island restaurant serves the best corned beef and cabbage? E-mail the name and a one-sentence reason why it’s the best to : We did zeppoles last week, so it’s only fair that we tip our caps to the Irish this week. Which Rhode Island restaurant serves the best corned beef and cabbage? E-mail the name and a one-sentence reason why it’s the best to dan.mcgowan@globe.com and I’ll share the winner on Monday.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

US Represenative David Cicilline and Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott are holding a telephone conference with the public at 7 p.m. To listen, andare holding a telephone conference with the public at 7 p.m. To listen, click here

Officials at T.F. Green Airport are expected to showcase their enhanced cleaning protocols for the media this morning.

Golf Galaxy is holding its grand opening in Warwick this weekend.

CNN is hosting a Democratic presidential debate on Sunday night.

