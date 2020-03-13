“I realize it will likely cause inconvenience for many families, but I am deeply concerned about the health and safety of both the ICS community and the many cities and towns we serve in Rhode Island,” Nora wrote. “I strongly believe that gathering 400 people from all across the state in our building each day is not what we should be doing at this time. We have students, staff and other members of our community who have compromised immune systems. We need to act responsibly about the vulnerability of the people we know, as well as doing what we can to safeguard our broader community.”

In a letter to families Thursday, Julie Nora explained why she plans to recommend closing the school at an emergency meeting of the Board of Trustees Friday evening.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- The director of the International Charter School is asking the Board of Trustees to close the elementary school for two weeks, starting Monday, to stave off spread of the novel coronavirus.

Colleges and universities in Rhode Island are already closing and sending their students home, but the state Department of Education, which oversees K-12 public schools, has not mandated any closures. However, on Thursday, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green sent a letter to all school districts advising them to prepare for potential school closures and to submit their plans by March 19.

This would be the first public school in Rhode Island to announce its closure.

Six states -- Oregon, Ohio, Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky, and New Mexico -- are closing their schools next week. The governor of Washington ordered all schools to close in three counties near Seattle, and the Houston Independent School District is closing.

A spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Health said Thursday that no broad school closures were envisioned “at this time.”

So far, Rhode Island has had five positive cases of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. There are 29 people with tests pending and about 275 people were told to self-quarantine because they had direct contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, said Health Department spokesman Joseph Wendelken.

Nora told The Boston Globe on Thursday that she was concerned about spread of the virus among the school population. Due to a shortage of specialized masks, which block 95 percent of airborne particles, the school nurse is using less-effective surgical masks -- which leave her vulnerable.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and the state Department of Health told residents this week not to attend or hold events for more than 250 people. While the state Department of Education is telling school districts that measure doesn’t apply to typical school days, Nora does not agree.

She is also looking at the shortage of equipment and tests nationwide, and the outbreaks in other states.

If the trustees approve the her request, Nora said the school would transition to online learning, with students still able to get free bagged breakfast and lunches from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

