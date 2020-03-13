Alvaro Ruiz, 63, of Hull, was carrying a 6-inch steak knife in his pocket and “became belligerent and spat on officers” when confronted by police, officials said in a statement.

A man was arrested Friday morning after he was found trespassing inside Hull High School, officials said.

Alvaro Ruiz, 63, of Hull, was arrested and charged with trespassing inside Hull High School on March 13.

Hull Police Chief John Dunn and interim superintendent Judith Kuehn said video surveillance footage showed that Ruiz had been banging on a side door and a student, who mistakenly thought that he was a staff member, opened the door and let him inside.

“A teacher quickly confronted Ruiz and immediately notified school officials who contacted police,” officials said. “Ruiz did not go inside any classrooms and remained in one hallway throughout the incident. The incident lasted a matter of minutes.”

Ruiz was taken into custody and brought to the Hull police station, where he “continued to be belligerent” during the booking process, according to police.

Ruiz was expected to be arraigned Friday at Hingham District Court on charges of trespassing, possession of a dangerous weapon, disturbing a school assembly, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, and disturbing the peace.