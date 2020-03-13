A man was pronounced dead at the scene after his car crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 495 in Marlboro early Friday, State Police said.

At 4:10 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash into a median guardrail in the northbound lanes near Exit 24A, the exit for Route 20 east, State Police spokeswoman Sergeant Nicole Morrell said.

The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 2014 Toyota Camry, was pronounced dead on scene by the state Medical Examiner, Morrell said. His identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.