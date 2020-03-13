A man was pronounced dead at the scene after his car crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 495 in Marlboro early Friday, State Police said.
At 4:10 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash into a median guardrail in the northbound lanes near Exit 24A, the exit for Route 20 east, State Police spokeswoman Sergeant Nicole Morrell said.
The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 2014 Toyota Camry, was pronounced dead on scene by the state Medical Examiner, Morrell said. His identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police.
#Marlboro Rt 495 NB by Exit 24A single vehicle crash into the median guardrail. Serious injuries to operator & only occupant. Left & middle travel lanes closed to #MAtraffic CARS @MassDOT MFD/EMS on scene.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 13, 2020
