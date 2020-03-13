The recommendations, however, do not come anywhere close to the kinds of actions some advocates had been pushing for and many others had feared: a state takeover of the entire system or a portion of it. Instead, the recommendations stressed working in partnership with the district. The state will take the lead on implementing some measures, while the district will handle others under careful state monitoring, under an agreement between the city and the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

A scathing state review released Friday faulted the Boston school system for failing to address longstanding problems, such as lackluster classroom instruction in some schools and deficient programs for students with disabilities and language barriers, that could be jeopardizing the education of tens of thousands of students, resulting in wide-ranging recommendations to lift schools out of low performance.

“The agreement between the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Boston Public School district sets specific goals and a reasonable timetable for reforms necessary to improve the district’s lowest performing schools,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement. “The partnership will leverage the strengths of both the Department and of the Boston Public Schools in order to support the district’s most vulnerable students and allow them to achieve at their highest potential across the system.”

Specifically, the state will head up developing outside partnerships — a move that will likely raise concerns among parents and teachers about private entities gaining greater influence in the school system. The state will also help the school system diversity of its teaching force to better reflect the backgrounds of the system’s 54,000 student, renovate the sorry state of student bathrooms in most schools, and develop a concerted effort in specific parts of the city to bolster teacher training and share best teaching practices citywide.

The Boston school system, for its part, will need to improve schools in the lowest 10 percent of the state, adopt the state’s recommended college preparatory courses known as MassCore that align with admission standards to state universities, improve the reliability of its often late-running school buses, and reduce the disproportionately high placement of students of color with disabilities in substantially separate classrooms — a practice the state has criticized for more than a decade.

Beyond those immediate actions, the state and the school system are formulating plans to tackle two other big challenges: the persistently low academic performance of students learning the English language and the wide variety of governing structures among the public schools — pilots, in-district charters, and innovations — each with some level of independence over curriculum, budgeting and staffing.

“At Boston Public Schools, our first priority is to ensure every student has the opportunities they need to succeed,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh in a statement. “We must do what it takes to be one great district for every student at every school in every neighborhood. ... The Department’s report provides us an opportunity to review our progress and identify where we can provide greater support to the students we serve, and I look forward to working with all our partners to turn our goals into true continued progress.”

The state review team descended on the Boston Public Schools in the fall just as Superintendent Brenda Cassellius was starting her first year on the job.

Some are hoping that Cassellius will bring much-needed stability, after six years of turbulent district leadership marked by two interim superintendents and Tommy Chang’s three years as superintendent coming to a premature end amid differences between him and the mayor. Others, however, believe the state needs to exert some level of urgency and control over a system they worry is failing too many students.

Yet the state’s accountability system, which rates every district across Massachusetts, did not called for any large-scale district-wide intervention, such as receivership, according to annual data released last fall. Instead, it noted that Boston as a whole was making substantial progress toward meeting state improvement targets on such measures as MCAS scores and graduation rates, although it did call for the district to ramp up efforts in nearly three dozen schools where performance was lagging considerably behind other schools statewide.

In February, though, the district’s efforts took a turn for the worse when the state released four-year graduation rates for the Class of 2019, which dropped for the first time in more than a decade. The gap between Black and white students who earned diplomas more than doubled, and Latino students continued trail white students by the widest margin, 15 percentage points. The district-wide average for all students was 73.2 percent.

Cassellius is developing her own district-improvement plan and has been holding public forums. A recently-revised draft highlights six overarching areas: eliminating gaps in achievement and learning opportunities among students of different backgrounds; accelerating learning for all students, particularly those lagging behind; amplifying the voices of all constituencies and cultivating their trust; and expanding partnerships with universities, community-based organizations, and the business sector. Cassellius, a former state education commissioner in Minnesota for nearly a decade, has repeatedly said in recent months she would incorporate any state recommendations into her plan.

"All of our students deserve access to an equitable and exceptional education, and all of our families share that expectation,” said Cassellius in a statement. “Since joining Boston Public Schools, I’ve met with countless students, educators and families who share our sense of urgency to deliver on those expectations. Their input and advice helped shape the district’s new strategic plan, and Mayor Walsh’s three-year, $100 million investment in our schools will help operationalize that plan. This work requires all hands on deck, and I welcome this partnership with Commissioner Riley, which will support our commitment to meet the needs of our students.”

It remains unclear whether state intervention will move the needle. The last review conducted by the state in 2009 faulted both the school system and the state education department for failing to carry through past state-developed interventions. The review noted that while both parties worked with resolve the first year of a memorandum of understanding momentum stalled and both district and state officials rarely visited schools to monitor implementation and eventually there was no coordinated effort “to develop, fund, and implement targeted interventions.”

The 2009 review highlighted problems that persist in the district today, such as lackluster instruction at many schools, too many segregated classroom settings for students with disabilities, and widely deficient delivery of programs for students learning English — a population that has grown substantially since that review.

