Federal prosecutors won’t pursue the case against two aides to Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh whose extortion convictions were thrown out by a judge last month, US Attorney Andrew Lelling announced Friday evening.
“The government has decided not to appeal the Court’s reversal of the jury verdict,” Lelling said in an e-mailed statement. “We have prevailed in this case before both the court of appeals and a jury, but after nearly four years of litigation it is time for the government to move on.”
Kenneth Brissette, 55, the city’s former head of tourism, and Tim Sullivan, 40, the former head of intergovernmental affairs, were found guilty by a jury in August of extorting union jobs from organizers of the Boston Calling music festival, under the threat of losing permits.
Advertisement
They resigned after their convictions, but were seen in a broad swath of the Boston political community as unfairly targeted in an overzealous prosecution. They garnered support, including financial donations to pay legal bills, from friends and co-workers.
“Neither Brissette nor Sullivan received a personal payoff or any other cognizable benefit in connection with the charged conduct,” US District Judge Leo T. Sorokin said when he overturned the verdicts in February.
Lelling announced Friday that he would not appeal that decision, bringing an end to the saga.
“Going forward, public officials should be aware that we will not hesitate to bring extortion cases based on the legal theory endorsed by the court of appeals in this case,” Lelling said in the statement Friday.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Nestor Ramos can be reached at nestor.ramos@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NestorARamos.