Federal prosecutors won’t pursue the case against two aides to Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh whose extortion convictions were thrown out by a judge last month, US Attorney Andrew Lelling announced Friday evening.

“The government has decided not to appeal the Court’s reversal of the jury verdict,” Lelling said in an e-mailed statement. “We have prevailed in this case before both the court of appeals and a jury, but after nearly four years of litigation it is time for the government to move on.”

Kenneth Brissette, 55, the city’s former head of tourism, and Tim Sullivan, 40, the former head of intergovernmental affairs, were found guilty by a jury in August of extorting union jobs from organizers of the Boston Calling music festival, under the threat of losing permits.