PROVIDENCE -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo is set to order all public schools in Rhode Island to close for at least next week as state officials scramble to craft a more comprehensive virtual learning program in the event that the coronavirus forces schools to be shuttered for an extended period of time.
Raimondo is going to instruct school districts to move their scheduled April vacations up to next week.
Raimondo is set to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. with more details. Stick with us here for live updates. You can click refresh for the latest news.
