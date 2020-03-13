Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Friday issued an emergency order that prohibits gatherings of 250 people or more to help stem the coronavirus outbreak.

The order is effective immediately, Baker said during a Friday afternoon press conference.

The order includes community, civic, public, leisure, and faith-based events; sporting events with spectators; concerts, conventions, fund-raisers, parades, fairs, and festivals, or any similar event that brings together 250 or more people in a single room or space at the same time. It applies to venues like auditoriums, stadiums, arena, large conference rooms, meeting halls, theaters, or any other confined indoor or outdoor spaces.