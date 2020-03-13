A Revere man was indicted Thursday for allegedly stealing $25,000 from a safe inside a guest’s room at the Encore Boston Harbor casino resort in October, officials said.
Angel Hiduchick, 38, was indicted on one count of larceny over $1,200 and one count of larceny from a building by a Middlesex County grand jury, Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.
On Oct. 16, Hiduchick allegedly broke into an Encore hotel room and stole $25,000 from a safe, the statement said. He then deposited the majority of the money into his personal bank account.
State Police, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, the Middlesex district attorney’s office, and the attorney general’s office investigated the case, officials said.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kristyn Dusel Kelly, with assistance from Victim Witness Advocate Lia Panetta.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.