A Revere man was indicted Thursday for allegedly stealing $25,000 from a safe inside a guest’s room at the Encore Boston Harbor casino resort in October, officials said.

Angel Hiduchick, 38, was indicted on one count of larceny over $1,200 and one count of larceny from a building by a Middlesex County grand jury, Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.

On Oct. 16, Hiduchick allegedly broke into an Encore hotel room and stole $25,000 from a safe, the statement said. He then deposited the majority of the money into his personal bank account.