Gifford is the first person to be named a national cochair of For Our Future, a group that raises money to hire organizers to go door-to-door instead of spending it on television ads. Unions are among the founding funders of the project, according to the group’s website.

Rufus Gifford, a former ambassador and one-time congressional candidate from Concord, has joined an organization aimed at increasing Democratic turnout in several key swing states this fall.

“For Our Future has an incredible program to reach out and engage voters who could easily sit on the sidelines this November,” said Gifford, who was finance director of Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign before serving as the US ambassador to Denmark. “Given the stakes, I’m ready to roll up my sleeves to expand their efforts contacting millions of voters who we need to be successful up and down the ballot. I am thrilled to be part of their campaign.”

Gifford is expected to help the group raise $80 million for the 2020 election to fund turnout efforts in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Virginia, Florida, and Ohio.

