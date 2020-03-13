State Police said that a suspect was injured during an “operation” at a West Springfield motel Friday.
In a brief statement with limited details, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote that troopers were at the Express Inn in West Springfield at the time of the incident.
Troopers “were conducting an operation at the Express Inn in West Springfield. During engagement with the target of that operation a weapon or weapons were discharged, resulting in injury to the suspect,” he wrote.
The medical status of the individual was not clear Friday afternoon.
No troopers were injured, according to Procopio.
More information is expected to be released later Friday.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
