But the 21-year-old accounting major would rather be home in China. She believes officials there take the pandemic more seriously than this country.

AMHERST — University of Massachusetts Amherst junior Alicia Gao knows she could make a case to stay on campus, even while most students are required to leave for an extended spring break as officials at the state’s flagship campus take steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, she booked her flight home to China, where she intends to remain until the fall semester — even though the official word from administrators is that online classes would be implemented for just two weeks after spring break. Her parents, convinced she’ll be safer at home, are relieved.

“I already communicated with my professors. I will be doing online learning,” Gao said, as she sat wearing a face mask in a lounge in the Isenberg School of Management.

As news of the coronavirus developed, officials at the Amherst campus initially urged students to remain on campus during spring break, which started Friday, reasoning that if students stayed put, there was less chance they’d return from travels carrying the virus. But mid-week — in another indication of the fast-changing coronavirus landscape — administrators announced that after spring break, classes would go online through April 3.

Sarah O’Connell, 20, a junior majoring in operations and information management, is heading home to Littleton with just a few of her belongings, and great misgivings.

“I don’t really want to go to online classes, because I think there will be problems, and they’re not so effective,” she said.

She’s not packing up her entire room yet, but she says most of her professors have told students there’s little chance that on campus classes will return this year.

“It’s unfortunate to leave. . . because we want to be here,” she said. On the other hand, she understands the tight quarters of UMass residence halls make remaining on campus untenable during a highly contagious viral epidemic.

“Being here where the student population is super dense, it would spread like wildfire,” she said.

Emma Chase, a sophomore from Hingham who is a double major in biology and French was sitting in a coffee shop in the John Olver Design Building Thursday morning, computer open, canceling her flight to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for spring break.

Despite concerns from her parents, she was making plans to instead drive to Myrtle Beach with her friends to stay in the hotel they booked.

“I might as well be in a warm place, and I really don’t like to be away from my friends,” said Chase.

She was ready to leave campus Thursday afternoon after her final class, French.

“I packed up my whole room last night assuming I’m not coming back,” she said. “It feels surreal.”

However, since she lives in John Quincy Adams Hall, one of the university’s high-rise towers; she doesn’t feel safe remaining on campus.

“It’s the worst possible place when there’s an outbreak," she said. "If I lived off campus, I probably would stay.”

She, too, has mixed feelings about online classes. Occasionally, she has relied on recordings of her large science lectures when she missed a class. But understanding organic chemistry concepts in person can be challenging enough, so she’s especially worried about taking that class online. On the other hand, she said, taking her chemistry final at home would mean an open book test, which would be a bit easier.

Sophomore Alexa Desjourdy, an accounting major from Medfield was planning to leave campus Thursday, hoping against hope that classes would resume in three weeks.

“I’m not taking everything home because they said here’s a chance we might be back,” she said.

“Everyone is just very disappointed,” she said. “No one wants to go home and no one wants to have online classes but we understand this is a unique situation and there’s nothing we can do unless we want to get the virus.”