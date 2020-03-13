The massive commuter trains still rumbled into North Station at rush hour as they usually do, but many of the seats were empty. Inside the station, the lines were light at the Dunkin Donuts counters and the pigeons threatened to outnumber the people.

It is different now. Normal life has been replaced by something else, some cautious cousin. The trains still run and the stores still sell and the city’s schools were still open — for now at least — but in Boston on Friday, the signs were unmistakable.

“It feels like the train was down 70 or 80 percent from the norm,” said Devin McLaughlin, who had just come in from Cape Ann. “When I got on in Manchester, it would usually be fairly crowded, but today it was virtually empty and the conductor was just sitting there with nothing to do.”

The subways told a similar story. Commuters who are used to elbowing for inches were able to enjoy something unheard of, and very necessary: social distance.

The morning streets of downtown, typically a mash of humanity as 9 a.m. nears, looked suspiciously like the streets of a frigid Sunday. But the context had changed. Looking through a lens colored by the specter of illness and fear made the familiar picture fraught and foreboding.

“There would normally be a lot of people waiting to cross this street with me,” Erinn Gloster said as she stood alone at 8:55 a.m. and prepared to cross North Street into Faneuil Hall, on her usual route from her home in the North End to her office in the Financial District.

“I just walked through the Haymarket stands, which are usually bustling, but there’s hardly anyone around,” she said as she gave another look around to survey what was missing, before stating another painfully obvious fact. “It seems like there are barely any cars on the roads.”

For a city that just defended its title for the worst rush hour traffic in America, you’d have been hard pressed to find any red no matter what route you punched into Google Maps. A pocket here and a pocket there, sure, but the highways were looking like it was a lazy Sunday, rather than the end to the workweek.

As morning gave way to afternoon, the empty feeling in the city only seemed to increase. Lunchtime crowds never materialized. A glimpse through the windows of a dozen downtown restaurants was dour. Each was lucky to have two or three tables of customers. Even those downtown sandwich joints that are famous for their endless lines had none. You could walk right up to the counter at Al’s on State Street. That’s as common as a unicorn.

Tourists, stuck in a city where most cultural institutions and attractions are now closed, semi-crowded into the food court at Quincy Market, which had about 100 customers at its various booths at 12:30. But in the surrounding retail stores in Faneuil Hall, employees far outnumbered customers.

On the plaza outside the New England Aquarium, Sarah-Kim Munger and Charles Sun, a couple who had driven down from Montreal, were enjoying one of the few attractions still functioning as normal: the Atlantic harbor seals in the outdoor tank, who were, as always, putting on a show. Inside, the penguins performed their little lives for no one.

“We got here three days ago, and we’ve actually had a really nice time, despite everything going on,” said Sun, 27, who is a physician back in Canada. “We were able to visit the Museum of Science before it closed, and we had some nice dinners.”

But they admitted that when they got in the car for the trip down, they did not anticipate how quickly everything would change in a few days, and were caught off guard by the announcement from their own government that they would now be required to quarantine when they returned to Canada.

A few feet behind them was a large aquarium sign, one of many similar ones all over the city, announcing that the facility was closed to the public “temporarily.”

When it will reopen? When will we reach the other side? It’s impossible to say. Life inside the great pause does not provide such answers. The only thing certain is that this moment, this massive challenge that has been racing toward us for weeks, is here.

