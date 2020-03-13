US officials have confirmed that Logan will be among the 13 US airports allowed to accept flights directly from the Shengen Area, which encompasses most of continental Europe, once the travel restrictions kick in. Earlier Friday travelers were struggling to find out if their flights to Boston would be canceled or diverted to other airports, because officials still had not said which airports would accept European flights.

Travelers in Europe planning to return to Logan International Airport were receiving mixed messages Friday as a travel ban ordered by President Trump was set to kick in at midnight in response to the coronavirus.

Advertisement

US Customs and Border Control had noted that any flight that leaves before 11:59 p.m. Friday will be able to land at its scheduled destination.

The lack of clarity underscored the confusion around Trump’s order, which was issued Wednesday night in an address to the nation. Federal officials had to quickly clarify the order would not apply to US citizens and legal residents returning home.

Trump’s edict was swiftly condemned by the European Union as being delivered unilaterally and without consultation. Public health experts on Thursday also said they were skeptical a travel ban would help as the virus has already begun to spread in the US.

During a prime time television address, Trump also incorrectly said that trade and cargo would also be banned. His administration later reversed his comments on trade. Then on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence said that flights would be diverted to the 13 airports without saying which ones.

The government has already been diverting travelers who have been in China or Iran in the prior 14 days through 11 airports, where they undergo health screening overseen by federal health authorities; Logan was not included in that list of airports but, along with Miami, will be added to the roster for European flights.

Advertisement

Trump’s address Wednesday night sparked confusion for travelers already overseas in Europe.

John O’Connor was awoken at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday by the rumble of incoming texts and calls at his bedside in the seaside city of Tavira, Portugal, where he and his wife are spending seven weeks away from their Dover, N.H. home.

First came messages warning that they would be stuck in Portugal beyond their planned departure of April 1 if they didn’t leave promptly. Then came another wave once it became clear that Americans would be exempted.

“I can imagine that last night and into the early hours of the morning there were Americans trying to buy tickets out of Europe today or tomorrow, thinking of trying to get back to the states," O’Connor said Thursday.

His biggest concern now is whether airlines will cancel his April 1 flight back amid the coronavirus outbreak. He has been unable to get through to America Airlines because of high call volumes.

“We’re more concerned not about the virus, but who will be flying. Will there be flights two or three weeks from now?” he said.

Holyoke resident Thomas Casartello said a group ski trip in Austria was cut short by several days to attempt to get to Boston before the ban took hold, because it was unclear whether Logan could accept passengers.

Casartello said his family’s tickets were booked through a tour group, so he will not bear the high costs of the suddenly in-demand tickets. But he checked to see how much tickets were running for his flight from Munich on Friday: $2,000, reflecting the rush to buy tickets ahead of the ban.

Advertisement

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.