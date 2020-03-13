Coronavirus resources
The leadership of the Boston Athletic Association and top political leaders are set to discuss the schedule of the Boston Marathon at Boston City Hall on Friday morning.
Governor Charlie Baker, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, BAA chief executive Thomas Grilk, and Marianne Harrison, CEO of race sponsor John Hancock, along with municipal officials are expected to speak.
The press conference comes in the wake of discussions among government officials along the famous marathon’s route about plans to postpone the marathon until the fall in response to the escalating coronavirus crisis.
Officials from the various communities met Wednesday at Boston City Hall, according to two people familiar with the plans, amid growing acceptance that it would be irresponsible or even impossible to hold the race as scheduled on April 20.
