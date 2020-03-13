Coronavirus resources
Nearly two dozen municipal leaders in Metropolitan Boston sent a letter to Governor Charlie Baker Thursday urging him to close all schools in Massachusetts and shutter other buildings where people congregate to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Baker has let Massachusetts’ 351 cities and towns make their own decisions about whether to keep schools open in the face of the growing pandemic. While dozens of municipalities have closed schools, the majority have not, including the state’s largest school system in Boston.
“We feel strongly that if each municipality is left to respond to the crisis on their own, this ad hoc response will generate panic and confusion among our residents," reads the letter signed by 22 mayors and city managers. “Consistent with guidance received from infectious disease specialists and medical experts, we therefore encourage you to take immediate action to close schools and other buildings, both public and private, where people congregate in close proximity.”
Leaders who signed the letter include Mayor Joe Curtatone of Somerville, Mayor Carlo DeMaria of Everett, Cambridge City Manager Lou DePasquale, Brookline Town Administrator Mel Kleckner, and many more.
Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh did not sign the letter and announced Friday morning that Boston Public Schools would remain in session next week.
The municipal leaders sent the letter after a presentation Thursday by infection disease experts that included Dr. Paul Biddinger, director of the MGH Center for Disaster Medicine and the Director for Emergency Preparedness at Partners Healthcare. Slides from the presentation detailed the widespread impact of coronavirus in China and Italy.
“We are eager to partner with you to reduce complications and fatality rates associated with the spread of the virus,” the letter to Baker concluded. “We are poised to take immediate regional action such as closing our schools, but we are urging you to take continued leadership at the state level.”
