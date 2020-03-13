Nearly two dozen municipal leaders in Metropolitan Boston sent a letter to Governor Charlie Baker Thursday urging him to close all schools in Massachusetts and shutter other buildings where people congregate to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Baker has let Massachusetts’ 351 cities and towns make their own decisions about whether to keep schools open in the face of the growing pandemic. While dozens of municipalities have closed schools, the majority have not, including the state’s largest school system in Boston.

“We feel strongly that if each municipality is left to respond to the crisis on their own, this ad hoc response will generate panic and confusion among our residents," reads the letter signed by 22 mayors and city managers. “Consistent with guidance received from infectious disease specialists and medical experts, we therefore encourage you to take immediate action to close schools and other buildings, both public and private, where people congregate in close proximity.”